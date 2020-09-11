https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/flag-display-honors-victims-9-11-anniversary/

(FOX NEWS) — An upstate New York town came up with a creative and moving way to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11, honoring the civilians and first responders who died that day.

The Stanford Fire Company spearheaded a project to put 2,978 flags outside Stanford’s town hall, representing each life lost that day.

In the middle, 343 red flags are arranged to look like the Twin Towers and represent each firefighter who died during the rescue effort.

