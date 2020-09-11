https://www.dailywire.com/news/flashback-biden-opposed-bin-laden-raid-bin-laden-thought-biden-would-destroy-u-s-wanted-him-to-be-potus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told then-President Barack Obama not to launch a raid to kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who wanted to assassinate Obama because he thought if Biden were president, he would destroy America.

While on the campaign trail earlier this year, Biden falsely claimed that he never told Obama “don’t go” after bin Laden that day.

Biden had the following interaction with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Jan. 3, 2020:

DOOCY: “And to follow your remarks earlier, as commander-in-chief, if you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you could stop an imminent attack on Americans — but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terrorist leader — would you pull the trigger?” BIDEN: “Well we did, and the guy’s name was Osama bin Laden.” DOOCY: “And didn’t you tell President Obama ‘don’t go’ after bin Laden that day?” BIDEN: “No, I didn’t. I didn’t.”

The Washington Post gave Biden’s claim “Three Pinocchios” which designates statements that contain “significant factual error and/or obvious contradictions” and that are in realm of “mostly false.”

“According to the various accounts of administration officials involved in the internal debate, Biden was one of the two main skeptics of the intelligence suggesting that bin Laden was in Abbottabad. He publicly even stated that he said ‘don’t go’ until more intelligence was gathered,” the Washington Post reported. “So it’s certainly clear he advised Obama not to go at that moment when Obama’s advisers were debating the issue. No matter what he said to Obama privately, he cannot so easily argue that he did not offer this guidance.”

Bin Laden, on the other hand, wanted to push the U.S. into “crisis” by assassinating Obama and thrusting “totally unprepared” Biden into the presidency.

“In a letter, bin Laden wrote to a top Al-Qaeda official that he was instructing the Islamic terrorist organization to create two groups to watch for and target U.S. aircraft visiting the region that could be carrying Obama or then-CIA Director David Petraeus,” The Daily Wire reported. “Bin Laden specifically instructed the terrorists to ‘not to target visits by U.S. Vice President Biden.’”

Bin Laden wrote:

The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him will automatically make Biden take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as it is the norm over there. Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the United States into a crisis.

Bin Laden’s niece, Noor bin Ladin, recently told the New York Post that President Donald Trump needs to win re-election “not only America, but Western civilization as a whole,” warning that Islamic terrorism “proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe.”

