https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/flashback-donald-trump-visits-ground-zero-day-9-11-attacks-asks-can-help-video/

On September 11, 2001, Islamic terrorists attacked New York City.

The Muslim killers flew planes into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center killing 2,606 innocent Americans.

Donald Trump visited Ground Zero the day after the attacks.

Here is Donald Trump’s first interview at Ground Zero.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Leftist Mob Swarms and Violently Attacks Kaitlin Bennett at University of Central Florida (VIDEO)

Donald Trump asked, “How can I help?”



Donald Trump sent down hundreds of his workers to help clean up the debris after the attacks.

New York remembers Donald Trump’s support for the city.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

