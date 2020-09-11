http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zjcrybY-WtY/

Rev. Franklin Graham commemorated the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and urged Americans young and old to never forget the victims, their families, and heroes who rushed in to save others. He also asked patriots to pray for the current state of the nation, expressing his belief that “only God can fix the problems we’re facing.”

“19 years ago today, 19 terrorists attacked this nation in the name of Islam, taking the lives of nearly 3,000 American men, women, and children,” he said on Friday.

“Our nation was shocked to the core by the horrific actions perpetrated by these enemies of our country and those behind them. None of us will ever forget where we were at the moment we heard the news. It’s a day I certainly will #NeverForget,” he continued, citing a portion of President Trump’s Proclamation on National Days of Prayer and Remembrance:

Our Nation’s darkest hour was pierced by candlelight, our anguish was met with prayer, and our grief was met with unity. Like so many times before in our country’s history, we sought peace and strength through faith…we pray for the families of all those who were lost and honor the courageous heroes who came through for our Nation when we needed them most. Together, as one Nation under God, we renew our vow to never forget. We cherish each other as fellow Americans and look proudly to our flag—an unwavering reminder of freedom’s triumph over fear. And, above all, we thank God for the strength and courage He has provided us, and take heart that our beloved departed now rest in His loving embrace.

Graham continued, asking Americans to pray for the families of those who were lost as a result of the attacks as well as for the “state of our nation today.”

“I believe that only God can fix the problems we’re facing. He alone is our hope in the middle of the unrest,” Graham said. “Turn to Him today”:

President Trump, in his Proclamation on Patriot Day 2020, honored the “nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11” and remembered the “courage, heroism, and resilience Americans displayed on 9/11.”

“As we recall the images of our American Flag raised from the ashes of Ground Zero and the Pentagon, we are reminded that good triumphs over evil,” he said.

Other political figures repeated such sentiments on Friday.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), issued a brief statement on not just those lost on September 11, 2001, but in the Benghazi attacks eleven years later:

Today, we remember the thousands of Americans who lost their lives on 9/11/2001. We also remember the four American heroes, Sean Smith, Ty Woods, Glen Doherty, and Ambassador Stevens, who lost their lives in Benghazi on 9/11/2012. God bless our great country.#NeverForget — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 11, 2020

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that Americans responding to the tragic events with “courage, strength, and patriotism- proved why America is the greatest country on earth”:

19 years ago, our nation was attacked by terrorists who wanted to destroy our country and everything it stands for. The way we responded—with courage, strength, and patriotism—proved why America is the greatest country on earth.#NeverForget 🇺🇸 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 11, 2020

A great nation never forgets its heroes, its triumphs, or its pain.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Qv8OntXPju — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 11, 2020

Today we remember the thousands of innocent lives that were lost as tragedy struck American soil 19 years ago today. Let us also pay tribute to our heroic first responders who risked their lives to save others. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/QkEivYoky4 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 11, 2020

“Today, I join you in honoring those who we lost, but will #NeverForget. That day, we experienced the darkest of moments, but we also witnessed the best of America.” —@GillibrandNY on September 11 pic.twitter.com/yPWiA6Mk0F — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 11, 2020

The 6th Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes is in Barboursville to honor those we lost on Sept. 11 and our Fallen Heroes at the Gold Star Monument at Barboursville Park. Wherever you are today, take a moment to remember our fallen friends and heroes. pic.twitter.com/nH8GBZ517m — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 11, 2020

Today is the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on our country. We will never forget the 2,977 souls taken from us. We will never forget the extraordinary heroism of our first responders and all they sacrificed to help their fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/RCdp3vulyG — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) September 11, 2020

Nineteen years ago, thousands of Americans were murdered by terrorists. National landmarks burned. Brave first responders put their lives on the line to save strangers. May we never fail to honor them. And may we never tire of our pledge: Never Again. pic.twitter.com/95QqWlm05m — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 11, 2020

Nineteen years ago, Al Qaeda terrorists attacked our country because they thought we were cowardly and weak. They learned that day how wrong they were, as Americans responded to the horror of September 11 with remarkable bravery and resolve. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 11, 2020

And just weeks later, America’s finest troops touched down in Afghanistan to take the fight to the enemy. America will never forget these heroes, just as we’ll never forget the many Americans who perished in the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field on September 11. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 11, 2020

19 years after we lost thousands of innocent lives, we remember the heroes who ran toward danger that day. And we honor those heroes who put their lives on the line every day – police officers, firefighters, first responders. You carry the nation on your shoulders #NeverForget — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

