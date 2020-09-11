https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/get-woke-go-broke-ratings-nfls-opening-night-double-digits-2019/

Chiefs fans boo as Chiefs and Texans call for social justice before last night’s game

Get woke, go broke.

Americans are fed up with politics ruining sports so they decided to change the channel for NFL’s opening night Thursday.

Viewership on the eve of 9/11 dropped by DOUBLE DIGITS compared to 2019.

“In early numbers, the primetime NBC game scored a 5.2 among adults 18-49 and 16.4 million viewers between 8 – 11 PM ET. Now, those numbers for the 8:25 – 11:30 PM ET game itself will certainly be adjusted upward later, but right now that’s a 16.1% drop over the spectacle of the September 5, 2019 season opener among the advertiser rich demographic. In an America and a NFL still adjusting to the new normal of live sports in the era of COVID-19, last night’s Kansas City victory also fell 16.1% in total sets of eyeballs from last year’s fast affiliate results – but remember, those numbers will change in one form or another later today,” reported Deadline.

Kansas City Chiefs fans booed as players from both the Chiefs and Texans linked arms in a “moment of unity” and called for social justice before the game started Thursday evening.

The Chiefs were on the field and locked arms during the “Black Anthem” while the Texans remained in the locker room.

Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium could be heard loudly booing.

This happened on the eve of 9/11.

KC Chiefs fans boo the NFL’s racial-justice themed “moment of unity” before last night’s season kickoff pic.twitter.com/a3gr4ponoi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2020

