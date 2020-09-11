https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-911-attacks-mayor/2020/09/11/id/986445

The United States is a more divided place today than it was just after the 9/11 attacks, when the nation was united in its patriotism and not “divided into two camps as we are today,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reflected Friday.

“Maybe the difference was that we were at the beginning of a presidential term,” Giuliani, who gained the nickname of “America’s Mayor” after the planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City in 2001, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Election years always bring out the worst in everybody, I think. Frankly, I think we weren’t quite as partisan and we weren’t quite as divided into two camps as we are today.”

That made it a bit easier for the nation to come together, said Giuliani, and “there was more of a feeling of general patriotism then.”

But things have changed, and “that percentage of people, I feel that is down,” said Giuliani, now the attorney for President Donald Trump. “I mean, we didn’t have people taking a knee to the National Anthem or people burning the flags. That had been in the 1970s and 1980s. We were long past, so it was pretty easy to summon up patriotism. We weren’t having this kind of hate America movement going on that was countering it.”

He also commented that the bravery of the first responders also helped Americans prevail from the terrorists’ ability to break the spirit of the nation.

“The firefighters, and I emphasize, the police officers saved us by being so brave that the next day’s story was as much about their bravery as about the evil of the Islamic extremist terrorists,” Giuliani said. “The Islamic extremist terrorists did not achieve what they wanted to achieve, which was to break the spirit of America and destroy our way of life. In fact, it was reinforced, and I believe the thing that turned that around was the bravery of those uniformed officers.”

