Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani decried the divisive politics that have emerged since Sept. 11, 2001, and warned the defund-the-police movement is fanning terrorists’ ambition to exploit our “weakness” and destroy America.

In an interview on Newsmax TV‘s “The Chris Salcedo Show” that aired Friday, the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Giuliani, now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, recounted the stark Sept. 14, 2001, event then-President George W. Bush attended at Ground Zero.

Bush stood on the pile of rubble from the fallen World Trade Center buildings with his hand on the shoulder of a firefighter and was delivering words of condolence when a rescue worker yelled, “I can’t hear you!”

Bush, without missing a beat, yelled back: “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people, the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

Giuliani said he too was stirred by “the bravery of the firefighters and police officers” that day.

“I remember driving up West End Avenue with President Bush and [then Republican] Gov. [George] Pataki and [people along the route] had signs ‘We love you President Bush,'” Giuliani said. “I told him, ‘These people are cheering for you but they didn’t vote for you.’ And he said, ‘It will always be that way.'”

By the Obama administration, Giuliani charged, the nation “changed into what I thought was a disgusting change in domestic politics.”

“We didn’t show division to the world … I can’t tell you the low regard I hold people who do that to our country,” he said of those who trash America.

“Nineteen years later there are those actively engaged in bringing about denial of 9/11 … [Former President Barack] Obama and [former Vice President Joe] Biden practiced denial,” he said.

“This isn’t Pearl Harbor. This isn’t the Civil War, the War of 1812. This is a war that’s still going on. … Islamic extremists in Iran and elsewhere this very day, they’re being trained to come and kill us again.

“The more we show weakness — the lack of funding the police — we are basically inviting them to come here,” he said.

“They see this reducing our police departments … we have now seen the defunding of the police has led to record increases in homicide shootings and violent crime. It’s also led to riots … The terrorists are being trained today to come here and kill us,” he added.

