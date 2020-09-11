https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/gop-members-congress-doj-investigate-behind-destructive-city-violence/

Dozens of Republican members of Congress have joined together in support of a request orchestrated by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., to the Department of Justice to investigate people and groups that are “funding, organizing, inciting, and participating in the destructive riots” happening across the country.

Expressing “deep concerns regarding the ongoing violence that has gripped American cities and threatened the rule of law,” the members want to know who is behind the “terroristic acts that are wreaking havoc.”

“We write to share our deep concerns regarding the ongoing violence that has gripped American cities and threatened the rule of law across our nation. ANTIFA and other left-wing anarchist groups have unleashed a barrage of totalitarian attacks on our country in recent months, including accosting a sitting U.S. Senator, hijacking peaceful rallies, organizing armed riots, destroying property, burning buildings, stealing livelihoods, and spreading hate,” they said.

“ANTIFA and other far-left anarchist groups have wreaked havoc on our nation for far too long. Americans deserve to feel safe and secure in their own communities. It is time that AG Barr and the DOJ take action to investigate and prosecute the groups responsible for these violent riots. I am proud to lead this effort with my colleagues to put a stop to these coordinated attacks that have subverted our system of government and way of life,” Buck explained.

The letter notes that federal law makes it punishable by up to five years in prison to “incite a riot; organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or aid or abet any person in inciting…”

“Tragically, we are seeing the letter and spirit of the law being desecrated on a daily basis, as Antifa and other organized groups of anarchists continue to infiltrate peaceful protests and launch violent attacks against American citizens,” the letter said.

The rioters “use of military grade helmets, gas masks, protective vests, and illegal fireworks, clearly displays the high level of coordination and outside funding supporting these anarchist groups,” they told the DOJ.

“The violence occurring in our cities cannot continue,” the letter said, insisting on the prosecution of those responsible.

Americans deserve to feel safe and secure in their own communities. It is time that AG Barr and @TheJusticeDept take action to investigate and prosecute the groups responsible for these destructive riots taking place in cities across the country.https://t.co/FqAi8AZcDw — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) September 10, 2020

The letter was signed by Buck and 49 other House Republicans.

It comes just days after House Judiciary Committee members Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rep. Buck, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana pressed Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., to hold a hearing about violence in American cities.

Nadler now heads the Judiciary Committee.

“Democrats have allowed cities to be overrun with violence and destruction. In Portland, Oregon, left-wing agitators set fire to a police station and tried to set fire to a federal courthouse. In Seattle, Washington, left-wing activists created an autonomous zone – evicting the police and occupying a police station – allowing criminals to commit violent crimes. In Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, rioters exploited peaceful protests to spread carnage and incite violence,” that letter said.

“In our nation’s capital, left-wing agitators staged a mock execution of the president and then harassed and threatened people leaving the White House. In New York City, a violent criminal brazenly tried to attack a woman on a Saturday morning in a busy Upper East Side subway station.”

“It is beyond time that you forcefully denounce left-wing violent extremism and convene a committee hearing to examine the civil unrest plaguing Democrat-run cities.”

The rioting began in Minneapolis amid protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Democrats have failed to stop the violence and destruction in these cities,” the members of Congress said. “Consistent with the Democrats’ ‘defund the police’ initiative, some Democrat-run major cities have reduced police budgets and local prosecutors have declined to enforce certain laws.”

They note that Sen. Kamala Harris, the party’s vice-presidential nominee, “helped to raise bail money for criminals arrested in riots.”

President Trump has worked to restore order, “but Democrats have blocked his efforts and rejected his offers to provide federal assistance.”

“You have wasted the first twenty months of your chairmanship on fruitless partisan investigations in furtherance of your obsession with attacking President Trump,” they wrote. “We urge you not to waste any more time. The jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee provides you with a unique authority to condemn the violence and disorder in Democrat-run cities.”

Holding a hearing to examine the “civil unrest” is “an issue of life and death that the “committee must not ignore,” they said.

