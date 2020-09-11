https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/gop-senator-josh-hawley-calls-netflix-remove-cuties-film-appears-sexually-exploit-children-endanger-child-welfare/

Republican Senator Josh Hawley (MO) on Friday called for Netflix to remove a new film titled “Cuties.”

“Netflix is airing a film called Cuties depicting children being coached to engage in simulated sexual acts, for cameras both onscreen and off,” Hawley wrote. “Your decision to do so raises major questions of child safety and exploitation, including the possibility of copycat behavior and exploitation of child actors.”

Netflix picked up “Cuties” out of Sundance from director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré after it won an award earlier this year, according to The Wrap.

The description of the movie claims it’s about an 11-year-old (presumably Muslim) girl who breaks with her family’s traditions to join a twerking crew in hopes to find stardom at a local dance contest.

TRENDING: Reported Anti-Trump Prosecutor Nora Dannehy Resigns from Durham Probe Over Alleged Election Pressure by Barr

“Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they build their self confidence through dance.” – Netflix said in its description.

The girls starring in the movie are prepubescent or in the early stages of puberty.

Netflix is sexualizing children.

“Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal. Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbor Angelica’s free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam’s deeply held traditional values. Undeterred by the girls’ initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family’s simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace an increasingly sensual dance routine, sparking the girls’ hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest.”

Netflix this week defended Cuties in an evil and Orwellian statement to the Daily Caller, calling it a “social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” an “award-winning film” and “a powerful story.”

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” a Netflix spokeswoman told the Daily Caller late Thursday. “It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

‘Netflix should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, “Cuties,” that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare,” Hawley said.

.@Netflix should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, “Cuties,” that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare pic.twitter.com/OZH4HCLy0Y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

