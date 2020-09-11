https://www.oann.com/rockets-forward-house-ejected-from-nba-bubble-for-unauthorized-guest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rockets-forward-house-ejected-from-nba-bubble-for-unauthorized-guest



FILE PHOTO: February 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) shoots a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

September 11, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) removed Houston Rockets forward Danuel House from its Orlando, Florida, campus for violating health and safety protocols after he brought a guest inside the so-called “bubble”, the league said on Friday.

The league, whose season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed play in July in a fully quarantined setting at Walt Disney World.

“House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus,” the NBA said in a written statement. “Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season.”

The Rockets currently trail the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1 in their conference semi-finals, after losing 100-110 on Thursday. House missed Thursday’s game while the NBA investigated his case.

Players at the league’s bio-secure “bubble” are required to remain on campus at all times and submit to regular health screenings, in order to mitigate the risks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 190,000 lives in the United States.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Toby Davis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

