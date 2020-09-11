https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/if-players-can-protest-on-the-field-fans-can-protest-in-the-stands/

Once upon a time, a long time ago there was something called a football game.

Fans held tailgate parties and pep rallies and dressed up in team colors. Marching Bands put on dazzling halftime shows.

The players would stand at attention, hand over heart for the national anthem and even a Christian prayer.

But that was before the virus and before Kaepernick.

These days – it’s not about the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat. It’s mostly just about agony.

All that to say – most fans are extremely frustrated that their favorite pastime has been turned into a political football.

So given the opportunity – they expressed their extreme displeasure by booing and heckling players at the NFL’s season opener.

Sports reporters and the social media critics pounced – accusing the fans of being disrespectful. But I disagree.

If football players are allowed to protest on the field, the fans should be allowed to protest in the stands.

