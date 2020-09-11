https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/iran-behind-hack-attacks-online-disinformation-campaigns-boost-biden/

(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) Iran is behind an ongoing series of hack attacks and online disinformation campaigns meant to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election and boost Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The Islamic Republic is betting on Biden’s campaign, according to regional experts and U.S. officials tracking the country’s efforts to sway the presidential contest. Tehran has engaged in cyber espionage operations targeting President Donald Trump’s campaign since late 2019, cyber experts say. It also has joined adversarial regimes such as Russia and China in waging online disinformation campaigns on social media as part of a larger effort to polarize voters and sow discord across America.

