https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/oregon-officials-announce-arrest-two-alleged-arsonists-including-criminal-transient/

Jonathan Maas, 44, of Springfield (on left) and Michael Jarrod Bokkela, 41 (on right) were arrested for arson by Oregon officials.

Jonathan Maas was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in the woods near the frisbee golf course at Dexter State Recreation Area in Oregon.

MSN.com reported:

A man faces accusations he tried to start a fire in the woods near the frisbee golf course at Dexter State Recreation Area on Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the scene and found passersby had quickly put out the fire, the Dexter fire chief said earlier this week. TRENDING: Reported Anti-Trump Prosecutor Nora Dannehy Resigns from Durham Probe Over Alleged Election Pressure by Barr “The fire was in a wooded area and was approximately 5 feet in diameter before it was extinguished by two people playing frisbee golf in the area,” the sheriff’s office said. “A man in a minivan was seen leaving the area shortly before the fire was discovered.” The Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigated the fire. On Thursday, deputies arrested Jonathan Maas, 44, of Springfield on suspicion of arson in the first degree in connection with the Dexter fire.

Transient Michael Jarrod Bakkela, who has a lengthy criminal record, was arrested for allegedly starting the Almeda Fire that roared through Phoenix and Talent, Oregon this week.

KVAL reported:

A man faces accusations he set a fire during the Almeda Fire that roared through Phoneix and Talent this week. “This case is separate from the Almeda Fire investigation but the investigations have been a joint effort by the Major Assault Death Investigation Unit,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The investigation started September 8 with a report to 911 that residents witnessed the man “lighting a fire behind their house on Quail Lane,” the sheriff’s office said. “Due to the impending fire, the witnesses had to flee their home and could not be interviewed immediately.” When deputies and stop troopers arrived, they found Michael Jarrod Bakkela, 41, standing “close to a very large fire threatening several homes, the sheriff’s office said.

