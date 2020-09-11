https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/10/black-sports-journo-jason-whitlock-says-modern-liberalism-is-new-kkk-hood-hides-the-actual-bigots-970534

Outspoken black sports journalist Jason Whitlock of Outkick the Coverage fervently believes that modern liberalism is the “new KKK hood” and that the biggest bigots among us aren’t avowed white supremacists but rather white liberals.

Whitlock shared these beliefs while speaking Wednesday evening with Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” about the curious case of Jessica Krug, a white woman who’s been outed for pretending to be black all her life.

He said that this growing trend of white people either pretending to be black or identifying themselves as so-called “anti-racists” is nothing but a slick tactic being used by white liberals to express their internal racism with impunity.

As an example of this, the show’s host pointed to a video of Krug purposefully speaking in an “illiterate” manner so as to give the impression that she’s black. It’s as if she thought that pretending to be black required that she pretend to be a moron.

Watch that video below (*Language warning):

It was reportedly recorded at some relatively recent New York City Council hearing.

Responding to the clip, Whitlock argued that it proves his point to a T.

“I keep trying to explain it over and over and over again, and people think I’m crazy. The branding has been so strong that if you put on this label of being a liberal, there is virtually nothing you can do negative against black people that will be seen as negative. White liberals — I’m sorry, they’re the actual bigots,” he said.

“I know that’s going to blow a lot of people’s minds but liberalism to me is now the new KKK hood. Bigots use to hide under hoods, now they hide under the label of being a liberal and a progressive and that allows you to be as bigoted as you want to be.”

And there are countless additional examples to prove this.

There’s the one of a white guy saying that his support for the Black Lives Matter movement entitles him to use the n-word:

White man holding ‘BLM’ sign says he’s allowed to say n-word because of rap music https://t.co/vhSxOCFhYT via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) September 9, 2020

Then there are the ones of white BLM extremists calling black police officers “Uncle Toms”:

Black Lives Matter has now turned into a movement where insane white liberals yell racial slurs at black cops. Joe Biden voters are so tolerant and inclusive!pic.twitter.com/yNVmuVNET2 — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) August 28, 2020

I like how this #BLM protester calls the black cop an Uncle Tom. Stay classy #LiberalRacists pic.twitter.com/gSZvvzNlqb — Not Bovice (@LeR3ap3r) July 2, 2020

Apparently, this behavior is just fine, because it’s not as if congressional Democrats or their allies in Hollywood or the media ever call out these white liberals.

“If you want to call yourself an antifascist and support of Black Lives Matter as a white person, that means you can go out into the streets, tear down neighborhoods, harass people, say all kinds of disrespectful stuff to white and black people, and it’s all good because allegedly, you’re fighting racism. Allegedly, you’re on the side of black people,” Whitlock continued.

“And actually if you evaluate their actions and their mindsets, they actually can’t stand the black people, they have no respect for black people, think very little of black people, and certainly aren’t working towards our benefit. The world is upside down.”

One example of this is the obsessive focus by white liberals on eliminating voter ID laws. The basis for this focus is the belief that black people are too stupid and incompetent to find their local DMV and obtain a license.

But according to black people, this belief is itself racist:

“It’s a big lie and a scam and … white people, white liberals are going out on a black person’s credit card and making up a bunch of charges, charging of a bunch of things that we have to pay the bill for. They are doing it in our name. This is crazy,” Whitlock concluded.

Earlier during the interview, Whitlock also spoke about the “business” that’s emerged around ostensibly pro-black activism by white liberals.

“There is a business built around racial grievance. And that business is booming at such a level that white people are like hey, I’m going to adopt a whole new identity so I can benefit from being Baby Al Sharpton, Baby Jesse Jackson, and in academia, this has been embraced and she has been able to pull off this scam,” he said.

“It’s not just [Krug], this isn’t just an anecdote. We’ve had it with Rachel Dolezal, we’ve had it with the Shaun King guy on Twitter who is white, who has pretended to be black, who has lied and said that “my mother slept with a black man and she didn’t tell anybody about it.”

He added, “All of these people moving into the race-bait industry and business and it must be very profitable and lucrative because everybody wants to be down with the cause. Y’all know that Jessica Krug is keeping it real. You know, yo?”

Listen to his interview with Carlson below:

(Source: Fox News)

