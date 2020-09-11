http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4Bt4RqAIbhs/

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi headlined a virtual fundraiser for Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, who used the event to promise his supporters that he’ll be ready to take on President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.

“I think I know how to handle bullies,” said Joe Biden of the impending presidential debates against President Donald Trump during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday evening, according to a report by NJ.com. “We’ll find out — I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy,” continued the former vice president, adding that he is “looking forward to getting on the debate stage with Trump.”

The report added that the online fundraiser for Biden was hosted by New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and his wife, First Lady Tammy Murphy, and that guests who logged in for the event were also treated to a private performance by Bon Jovi, who is a longtime friend of the governor.

Bon Jovi opened the event playing an acoustic version of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

Biden later joined the virtual fundraiser and answered questions submitted by New Jersey residents, which were read to him by Governor Murphy. When asked about debating President Trump, Biden said there is “a lot more I can say,” but that he didn’t want to reveal any more of his strategy.

“It’s going to be hard because I predict he’s going to be shouting,” Biden insisted, according to a report from The Hill.

The first presidential debate will be held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. According to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, the fundraiser raked in $2.5 million for the Biden Action Fund.

Bon Jovi returned to close out the virtual event with a rendition of “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night.” After his performance, the rocker thanked Biden supporters, “wherever you are.”

