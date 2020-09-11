https://www.lifenews.com/2020/09/11/joe-biden-my-supreme-court-judges-will-support-a-right-to-kill-babies-in-abortions/

On Wednesday, President Trump released an updated list of 20 additional potential Supreme Court nominees.

“President Trump’s expanded list of potential Supreme Court justices is laden with an impressive assembly of well-qualified men and women who would make outstanding additions to the Supreme Court, and who have demonstrated a commitment to defending the text and history of the Constitution and the principles of judicial restraint,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. “In contrast, Joe Biden would nominate judicial-legislation activists.”

Joe Biden’s history of supporting Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion on demand, extends back decades.

In 2007, Joe Biden told The New York Times, “I strongly support Roe v. Wade.”

In 2019, The New York Times profiled Joe Biden’s work as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1980’s and included an interview with Mark Gitenstein who was, at that time, chief counsel for Biden’s committee. According to Mr. Gitenstein, Biden feared that Supreme Court nominee Judge Robert Bork “would overturn Roe v. Wade…” In the interview with The Times, Gitenstein said, “I don’t think he [Biden] or anyone else makes enough of the fact that, but for Biden, Roe would be dead 30 years ago.”

In an interview with the editorial board at The New York Times in January 2020, Joe Biden was asked by the editorial board what he would look for in a Supreme Court nominee. Biden said:

[T]hey have to… acknowledge the unenumerated rights and a right to privacy in the Constitution, and the “penumbra” [laws] and the Ninth Amendment, then in fact that means I know they will, in fact, support Roe v. Wade. They’ll support a woman’s right to choose…That is critical. I’ve written about it extensively. I’ve written law review articles about it. I’ve presided over more judges and more Supreme Court nominees than anybody else has. Look at the people I supported. When I defeated Bork, I was able to provide a woman’s right for a generation because had he won, it would have been over. [emphasis added]

In keeping with his pro-abortion position, Joe Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Sen. Harris co-sponsored the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act, known to pro-lifers as the “Abortion Without Limits Until Birth Act.” As a candidate for president, Harris announced that she would require states that have a history of passing pro-life laws to seek “preclearance” from the Justice Department before they could enact any new pro-life laws that would impact abortion on demand. Under her plan, any new pro-life laws would be considered unenforceable without preclearance from the Justice Department.

Sen. Harris voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, legislation to protect unborn children from abortion after 20 weeks, when they are capable of feeling excruciating pain during dismemberment or other late abortion methods. She also voted against the Born Alive Infant Protection Act which would require that a baby born alive during an abortion be afforded the same degree of care that would apply to any other child delivered at the same gestational age.

Sen. Harris also voted against confirming President Trump’s Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Joe Biden and Sen. Harris’ policies are in keeping with the Democratic Party’s platform that promises Democrats “will repeal the Hyde Amendment” and will “protect” Roe v. Wade.

“The right to life is the most fundamental human rights issue of our day,” said Tobias. “But Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put partisan politics and political gamesmanship over human lives.”

