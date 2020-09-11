https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/11/joe-biden-shows-up-at-shanksville-volunteer-fire-station-with-beer-elbow-bumps-with-vp-pence-in-nyc/

Joe Biden showed up at a volunteer fire station today with two six-packs of beer, one of Bud Light and the other of Iron City Beer:

Watch:

Biden, as vice president, promised back in 2012 to invite the firefighters to the White House for a beer and this kind of made up for that:

Except Biden has no idea when he made the promise, of course:

Anyway, that’s some “A+ advance work” to make this photo-op happen:

Earlier, Biden and VP Pence elbow-bumped while greeting each other at the 9/11 memorial in NYC:

