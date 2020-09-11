https://www.dailywire.com/news/john-kasich-biden-will-not-be-a-radical-on-abortion-thats-not-in-his-character

Despite the fact that Joe Biden supports taxpayer-funded abortion and will certainly be appointing Supreme Court justices that will uphold Roe v. Wade, former Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) believes that the former vice president will not be a radical on the issue of abortion.

Speaking with Meghan McCain on “The View” Friday, Kasich said that Biden would not actually enact the many radical proposals of his campaign if elected president, arguing that his “character” would not allow it. The exchange came when Meghan pressed Kasich about the radicalism proposed by the likes of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“I hate President Trump, and I think everybody else knows that, but there are some policies on the left specifically with Senator Kamala Harris right now having to do with abortion,” said Meghan McCain, as reported by Newsbusters. “She co-sponsored a bill opposing any limits at all when you can get an abortion and it’s a big break from Joe Biden’s past positions. And the Biden-Harris campaign is also running on taxpayer funding for abortions.”

“I was surprised at this, including those after 20 weeks. You’re pro-life, and I know that. You were pro-life in politics as am I,” she continued. “It’s a big, big part of who I am and my platform, and I don’t think taxpayers should be funding abortions for women who are as pregnant as I am right now. So how would you push back against a voter like me who’s concerned about things like this in a possible Biden/Kamala administration?”

Kashich said that while he disagrees with Joe Biden on a number of issues, including the capital gains tax, he believed that the former vice president would be able to pull the country back together.

“I agree with your position on the life issue, but look, again I’m not a person — first of all, I disagree with Joe Biden in a number of areas, like some of what he’s talking about in terms of capital gains taxes — but the issues here are dwarfed, in my opinion, by the fact that he’s a person that can pull us together,” said Kasich. “So do I think that if he wins, all of the sudden, all of these things are gonna happen that are negative? No, I don’t believe that at all, because that’s not his character. That’s not who he is.”

Kasich then cited Joe Biden’s relationship with Megahan’s father, John McCain, as proof that he can get along with people that disagree with him.

“As you know, I hope this is appropriate for me to say, as you know, your father and Joe were great friends. Why? Not because they agreed on everything, but they could find common ground,” he said. “So do I think we are going to end up in some cataclysmic place if he wins? I don’t. But I do believe four more years of this division is wrecking the very soul of our country. And if we continue down this path, I don’t know how we come back.”

