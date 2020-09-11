https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/judge-grants-injunction-barring-john-macarthur-grace-community-church-meeting-indoors/

(RELIGION NEWS) A Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction against Grace Community Church, prohibiting Pastor John MacArthur from holding indoor worship services.

The County of Los Angeles has sought to stop the megachurch from hosting indoor services that have filled the sanctuary with many unmasked congregants sitting next to each other in recent weeks.

Los Angeles County attorneys recently sent a cease and desist letter to the megachurch, threatening arrest or a daily fine of $1,000.

