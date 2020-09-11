http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o6_n7DV5Tq0/

Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano was sued Friday in Manhattan by a man who claims Napolitano sexually assaulted him in 1988 while presiding over his criminal case in New Jersey.

Law & Crime reported:

According to the complaint obtained by Law&Crime, in 1988, Napolitano lured Charles Corbishley to his New Jersey home under false pretenses and forced him to perform oral sex. At the time, Napolitano was the judge presiding over Corbishley’s case on charges of criminal arson. His lawyer, Robert Hollis, was allegedly a self-described “friend” of Napolitano’s and successfully moved to have the case brought under his purview. Hollis then purportedly arranged for Corbishley to do yard work at Napolitano’s Hackensack residence–presumably in exchange for judicial leniency. … The lawsuit claimed that Napolitano “shortly” exited the house and approached Corbishley, summoning him to the side of the house by asking: “can you come back here for a minute?” Corbishley claimed he complied with the request. And, at first, Napolitano allegedly just engaged him in small talk about his family and a pharmacy in town. The filing described the alleged attack in graphic detail.

According to the complaint, “Plaintiff Charles Corbishley was then forced to perform fellatio on the Honorable Andrew Napolitano, the presiding Justice on his criminal case.”

Napolitano has denied all of the claims in the lawsuit, according to a statement provided by his attorney to the New York Daily News:

“These accusations are completely false. Full stop,” Napolitano said in a statement. “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes, at any time, to anyone, for any reason. I have never had any personal relationship or inappropriate contact or communication of any kind with the man making this accusation. Each and every one of his claims against me are pure fiction. Period.”

Fox News has defended Napolitano in a statement reported by the Daily Beast: “Judge Napolitano has assured us in the strongest possible terms that these allegations are false and he will fight them aggressively in court.”

