White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany touted the President’s recent successes on the world stage Friday; pointing out the Commander-in-Chief secured three historic international agreements in less than 30 days.

“In the past 30 days, President @realDonaldTrump has brokered a series of historic agreements:

Israel-UAE peace

Israel-Bahrain peace

Serbia-Kosovo economic normalization America remains an indispensable leader on the world stage!” posted McEnany.

In the past 30 days, President @realDonaldTrump has brokered a series of historic agreements: 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇦🇪 Israel-UAE peace 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇧🇭 Israel-Bahrain peace 🇺🇸 🇷🇸 🇽🇰 Serbia-Kosovo economic normalization America remains an indispensable leader on the world stage! 🇺🇸 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) September 11, 2020

President Trump announced another historic breakthrough for peace in the Middle East Friday; unveiling a new agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” posted the President on Twitter.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

Joint Statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/xMquRkGtpM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

