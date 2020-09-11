https://hannity.com/media-room/last-30-days-israel-uae-peace-israel-bahrain-peace-serbia-kosovo-agreement-2-nobel-nominations/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany touted the President’s recent successes on the world stage Friday; pointing out the Commander-in-Chief secured three historic international agreements in less than 30 days.

“In the past 30 days, President @realDonaldTrump has brokered a series of historic agreements:

Israel-UAE peace

Israel-Bahrain peace

Serbia-Kosovo economic normalization America remains an indispensable leader on the world stage!” posted McEnany.

President Trump announced another historic breakthrough for peace in the Middle East Friday; unveiling a new agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” posted the President on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING NOW: President Trump Announces New Peace Agreement Between Israel, Kingdom of Bahrain

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 hours ago

President Trump announced another historic breakthrough for peace in the Middle East Friday; unveiling a new agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!” posted the President on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Trump Nominated for SECOND NOBEL PRIZE for ‘Historic Kosovo-Serbia’ Peace Agreement

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

President Trump was nominated for a second Nobel Peace Prize Friday for the “Historic Kosovo-Serbia” peace agreement brokered by the United States Government.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” posted the official.

“A truly deserving nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize for President Trump!” added GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...