https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/leftist-riots-pandemic-make-u-s-ripe-another-9-11/

Today, the nation pays homage on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, a date that will “live in infamy” as the most heinous attack on the United States by a foreign entity, this one a terrorist group, since the Japanese decimated Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, one that cost the lives of thousands of our brave servicemen and other Americans. Now, with this time to reflect, let us all recognize that the United States still faces many foreign enemies, the Islamic Republic of Iran, North Korea and of course Communist China and Russia, to name just a few. And, most important we must also be aware that another even greater threat lies from the barbarians now within our own gates.

I am talking about the radical left, composed of the equivalent of Bolsheviks from all sectors, who want not just to loot, burn, maim and kill the police, but also anyone who does not adhere to their leftist view of the nation and the world. Their goal is to sow domestic terror, while disarming our law enforcement, such that they can seize control and install a Marxist state. Coupled with their violent means justifying their leftist ends to install a godless Soviet-style gulag, is their diabolically clever use of the two stooges of the now radical leftist Democratic Party, presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris respectively, who they hope will rubber stamp and implement their socialist/communist agenda once in office.

As we people of faith, and conservatives and libertarians alike, seek to put down this modern-day Bolshevik revolution and hopefully wage our own counter-revolution, as detailed in my new book “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry” (which can be pre-ordered at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and all major booksellers online), foreign adversaries and terrorists can easily see that our beloved nation is now on its back thanks to this mounting leftist violence and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to worsen more during flu season this fall and winter. Now, if a foreign adversary or terrorist group decides the time is right to hit us with another 9/11-type tragedy or worse, this is the opportune moment given our vulnerability.

Indeed, to an even lesser extent, this is what occurred in the years, months and days leading up to Sept. 11, 2001. As the country was dealing with over 40 Clinton scandals, ranging from Chinagate, to Filegate, to Travelgate, to IRS-gate, and then an impeachment proceeding based on President Bill Clinton’s “sexcapades” with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, Osama bin Laden was readying his deadly attack on the World Trade Towers.

And, today, with the race war and Bolshevik power grab furthered by the radical left, with the assistance of the leftist media, including CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times and a host of other “deplorables” – yes real deplorables – as well as the radical left’s Trojan horses in the Democratic Party headed by their fuhrers Biden and Harris, the United States is highly prone to far greater threats.

TRENDING: No-lockdown Sweden now among world’s safest from virus

Please not only pre-order my book but also listen to my podcast embedded below and reflect on what this day, Sept. 11, 2020, means going into the future for not just ourselves but our children and grandchildren.

It is not my intent to be the bearer of bad news to try to alarm you, but to serve as a wake-up call such that We the People can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch as the republic is destroyed, both internally and externally.

And, do not think for even one second that our salvation rests solely with the reelection of President Donald J. Trump. Neither he nor any politician or head of state is the Messiah. Certainly, his election, as opposed to the brain-dead and intellectually retarded Joe Biden and the race-baiting two-faced Kamala Harris, is preferable, but The Donald is not the be all and end all.

As I have said many times over the years, quoting our great Founding Father and second American president, John Adams, without ethics, morality and religion, it will not matter how many times we change our rulers or forms of government, there will be no lasting liberty.

This is where the nation finds itself today. Either we take up legal and peaceful arms and wage our own new American revolution – at this point a counter-revolution to put down the considerable and evil forces of the radical left, furthered by leftist media as well as the Democrats and their convenient stooges, Biden and Harris – or we will surely perish.

Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org and enlist in and support our citizens army as time is short before we face a disaster far greater than Sept. 11, 2001. And pre-order my new book, “It Takes a Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry,” a conservative and patriotic anti-socialist/communist manifesto to defeat the forces of the radical Bolshevik left, in order that we not just restore law and order, but protect and preserve our God-given liberties and freedoms and the republic as a whole.

See Larry’s recent interview with Alan Keyes:

[embedded content]

Listen to Larry’s recent podcast:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

