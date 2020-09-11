https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/11/literally-the-same-day-timing-of-joe-bidens-ugly-dig-at-trump-calling-him-dangerous-to-israel-couldnt-have-been-worse-shot-chaser/

It’s almost as if Joe Biden doesn’t know what the Hell he’s talking about, especially when it comes to Israel. Then again, we’re pretty sure his ‘handlers’ are the ones telling him what to say and writing his tweets for him but still … this was especially stupid.

Literally the same day.

Hello.

*sniff sniff*

It really is an impressive self-own.

That Ducklo interview was a seriously embarrassing mess and his behavior when asked if Biden is reading from a teleprompter only proved he IS.

Which is why we just point and laugh.

***

