(NEW YORK POST) Los Angeles pulled a Halloween switcheroo on Wednesday — first banning, and then quickly unbanning, trick-or-treating.

Less than a day after saying the door-to-door candy grab is banned due to coronavirus concerns, county officials changed course and said the popular children’s tradition is now just “not recommended.”

The revision came after parents and businesses “went apoplectic with outrage,” Deadline reported, citing a press briefing by LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

