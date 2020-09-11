https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/lou-dobbs-destroys-lindsey-graham-years-empty-promises-investigate-obamagate-chair-judiciary-committee-video/

On May 1, 2019 Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised investigations on how the Mueller probe started.

He made the the comments during testimony by US Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the US Senate.

But Lindsey Graham lied.

Lindsey Graham is a fraud.

[embedded content]

Lindsey Graham has scheduled NO COMMITTEE HEARINGS on Deep State, FBI, CIA, Spygate, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Mueller, Stefan Halper, George Papadopoulos, Tom Fitton, Sidney Powell, Joe diGenova, John Brennan, James Comey, Chris Wray, etc.

Here is the list of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings since Lindsey Graham made that lie back on May 1, 2019.

In October 2019 Maria Bartiromo confronted Lindsey Graham about his promise to call in deep state witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lindsey lied and said he would call in deep state witnesses after the Horowitz Report was released in December.

He never did.

On Sunday Maria Bartiromo again confronted Senator Lindsey Graham about calling in deep state witnesses before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lindsey later said he will wait to call witnesses until the General Flynn case is over.

In the past three months he has called three or four witnesses and treated them with kid gloves.

Now Lindsey is telling Republicans to “stay tuned.”

This is something Lindsey has been saying for over two years now as he has shirked his responsibility as Judiciary chairman.

Lindsey is a liar and a snake.

Watch Lou Dobbs rip him apart!

[embedded content]

