https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/11/making-peace-great-again-trump-nominated-for-second-nobel-peace-prize/

After President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work brokering a peace deal between Israel and the UAE, the Associated Press was among media outlets that wasted no time attempting to delegitimize the nomination (others went full Godwin’s Law with their takes). As it turns out, those who were triggered by the first nomination will have to endure another one:

The nominations keep on coming — this time for the Trump White House’s work with the Kosovo/Serbia agreement.

Donald Trump has been nominated for A SECOND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. https://t.co/SQVjCUlZhh — Fiery but peaceful Mike (@Doranimated) September 11, 2020

Second Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Trump in the past week. Again – since Joe Biden gets so many questions about his opponent, with he also be asked about his perspective on the Israel-UAE or Kosovo-Serbia peace deals? https://t.co/gmAqJwwXhu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 11, 2020

For all the naysayers…it literally says PEACE prize and there is now TWO PEACE deals brokered where no one else had been able to achieve peace.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump got it done whereas @BarackObama received one for merely being elected. — Jessica (@bamajessiej) September 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

