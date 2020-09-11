https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/11/making-peace-great-again-trump-nominated-for-second-nobel-peace-prize/

After President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work brokering a peace deal between Israel and the UAE, the Associated Press was among media outlets that wasted no time attempting to delegitimize the nomination (others went full Godwin’s Law with their takes). As it turns out, those who were triggered by the first nomination will have to endure another one:

The nominations keep on coming — this time for the Trump White House’s work with the Kosovo/Serbia agreement.

