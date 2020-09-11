https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/man-suspected-of-arson-after-fire-at-downtown-las-vegas-motel-2116223/

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a woman was trapped during a fire at a Fremont Street motel Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called at 11:19 a.m. to the Desert Hills Motel at 2121 Fremont St. after a report that a woman was trapped in her unit, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Investigators allege that Kyle Szczesny, 34, threw a flaming bottle at a woman’s door and when the fire broke out, the woman was left trapped in the bathtub until other residents rescued her and put out the flames, the statement said.

The woman said she didn’t know Szczesny, who also lives at the motel, and didn’t know why she was targeted.

Firefighters estimated damage to the unit at $2,500.

Szczesny has a criminal history in Las Vegas Justice Court dating back to 2006, including a battery conviction and a pending court case from May on charges of destruction of another person’s property up to $5,000.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and is being held on $20,000 bail pending a court hearing Friday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

