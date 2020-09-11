https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mattcastrophe-drudge-report-internet-traffic-down-53-from-peak-in-2016/

I am what you would graciously call a website traffic geek. I have looked at Matt Drudge’s actual traffic numbers, on Quantcast, every week for the past 12 years. Quantcast is a slice of javascript code you install in the header of your website and it counts every page view and visitor. It functions almost exactly the same as Google Analytics.

Matt Drudge used to average 1 billion page views per month, as he famously used to brag. Remember those headlines from 2016 — ‘Thanks a billion!’ He ran that same headline every 30 days for the entire year.

Now in 2020 Drudge Report is getting 475 million page views per month. Though the chart only shows the past 30 days, I can attest that his traffic has been in the 450-500 million range for several months in a row.

So Matty is down 53% from his peak.

And this at a time when his traffic should be going up headed into November.

Also, always remember Drudge uses an auto-page refresh every two minutes.

I’ve done the calculations, and that quick refresh is responsible for 40% of his pageviews.

So his real pageviews number month is somewhere in the 300 million range.

