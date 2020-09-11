https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/medical-fraud-cdc-includes-5692-intentional-injuries-poisonings-total-us-coronavirus-death-number/

At some point there needs to be a serious audit of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in America.

It’s bad enough that they promote their medical fraud on Americans. It is absolutely sinful that they know there are countries around the world that follow there lead.

America may be able to bounce back from their outrageous and unscientific policies. But there are hundreds of millions of people in poor countries suffering because of failed CDC policies.

The latest CDC weekly coronavirus numbers lists 174,470 cononavirus deaths this week.

But if you look closely at these numbers there were 5,692 deaths from intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and “other adverse events.”

So why were 5,692 injury and poisoning deaths included on the national coronavirus mortality list?

And why are 8,034 malignant neoplasm deaths included on the coronavirus list?

Why are 6,159 Alzheimer deaths included on the coronavirus death list?

The CDC doesn’t say.

But Americans are supposed to listen to the CDC as they claim masks are saving lives and children are in danger at school when they have a greater chance of drowning than dying from coronavirus.

When will this corrupt organization be audited?

When will they be held to account for their destruction and lies?

What they are getting away with is fraud. And they list it in their weekly results.

Hat Tip A. Bostom

