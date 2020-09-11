https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/11/michigan-rally-crowd-to-trump-we-love-you/
RUSH: Here it is last night. This was in Freeland, Michigan, during the president’s rally, and here it is. This is the bond that Donald Trump has — and I have told you about this bond from the first rally. I recognized it.
I recognized this was a special candidate, a special campaign, when I saw this, because I had been there. I’d done it myself. I had done the Rush to Excellence Tour. I had seen rallies like this. I had seen connections, bonds between audience and performer, host, whatever. I knew that Trump had a special connection with the people who supported him and who were gonna vote for him, and here he is last night in Freeland, Michigan, during his rally.
THE PRESIDENT: Where do these people come from? But we’re all set to go in, they heard we were going in — we informed them we’re going in — and they sent their police to do it, and we never even had to go in. But we can solve those problems in a matter of literally minutes.
CROWD: (chanting) We! Love! You!
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
CROWD: (chanting) We! Love! You!
THE PRESIDENT: Don’t say that. I’ll start to cry, and that wouldn’t be good for my image.
CROWD: (cheering and applause)
THE PRESIDENT: You don’t want to see me cry. I’ll start to cry.
RUSH: Sincerity. Donald Trump exuding sincerity. Donald Trump exuding humility last night. That chant, that came out of nowhere. What he was talking about was the destruction taking place in Democrat cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis. He said, “Where’d these people come from?” The Antifa times, the Black Lives Matter, all these people, “Where’d they come from?”
“They heard we were going in,” meaning they heard federal troops were coming. “We informed ’em we’re going in. They sent their police to do it. We never had to go in. The local police did the job. But we can solve these problems in a matter of minutes,” and that’s when the crowd wanted to show their appreciation, and that’s what they’re doing — and you other politicians? You want to see appreciation? You want appreciation? Watch Donald Trump. He is appreciated by the people that vote for him.