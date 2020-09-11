https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/11/morning-greatness-remember-9-11/

  • The president and first lady  participate in a Flight 93 National Memorial Nineteenth Anniversary Observance in Shanksville, PA
  • The president presents the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major Thomas Payne, United States Army

Today is 9/11. Take a moment and remember:

Election/campaign news:

Barr casts doubt on mail-in voting: ‘There are going to be ballots floating around’

Biden Spox Won’t Say Whether Biden Used Teleprompter During Interviews

Bret Baier Presses Biden Campaign Official On What Biden Would Have Done Differently To Tackle COVID-19

ABC’s Jon Karl asks Trump why ‘did you lie to the American people’ about coronavirus

NY Times reporter claims Trump campaign removed her from president’s Michigan rally

California mail dumps prompt USPS investigation: report

Russian man charged with stealing Americans’ identities as part of election interference efforts

Google is removing search suggestions about candidates and voting

Joe Biden Ignores Record Offshoring of American Auto Jobs in Pitch to Auto Workers in Michigan

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/crime/police:

Woman Attacks Security Guard in Seattle with a Machete After ID’ing Him as an ‘Officer’

50 GOP Congressmen Ask DOJ to Investigate Who May Be Funding Riots

Portland mayor bans cops from using tear gas during protests

More voters think that it’s harder to be Black in US now than in 2016: Pew

California man charged with trying to torch GOP women’s club

South Carolina art museum pulls ‘Wear Their Names’ jewelry named after police brutality victims

American Airlines attendant gives Black Lives Matter note to travel influencer

1619 Project founder says US ‘not an exceptional nation,’ Founding Fathers ‘did not believe in democracy’

New Orleans shootings: 4 dead, 1 hurt in separate shootings

4 Houston police officers fired after shooting man on the ground 21 times during alleged mental health crisis

Coronavirus news:

Senate Democrats block $300 billion coronavirus stimulus package, leaving little hope for relief before November

Teachers in at least five states have died with coronavirus since fall semester started

Cuomo threatens New Yorkers with tax hikes over COVID-19 shortfalls

Long Island student defiant after arrest for showing up at high school on remote learning day

Dolphins announce they will stay inside locker room during national anthem, ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ rendition

NFL player charged with fraud in coronavirus relief scheme

Other morsels:

WUT. Killer Mosquito Clouds Rise From Swamp, Descend On Louisiana Livestock And Drain Their Blood

Trump admin may postpone admitting refugees: report

Court blocks Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

Texas Lawmaker Asks Attorney General To Investigate ‘Cuties’ For Violations Of Child Exploitation Laws

26 Fort Hood Soldiers Have Died So Far In 2020. Here’s What We Know About 10 Of Them

Pelosi On Fires In California: ‘Mother Earth Is Angry’

White House moves to curb policing of corporate misbehavior

Family frightened as Texas officers break into wrong home to serve warrant

Wildfires burned millions of acres across the West. See what that looks like.

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of recording sexual assault of 6-month-old baby and posting it on social media

Critics blast CNN’s Jake Tapper for ‘lying’ after claim about GOP candidate Sean Parnell

CNN gives Netflix CEO a pass on ‘Cuties’ controversy despite #CancelNetflix hashtag

Treasury Department says Ukrainian linked to Rudy Giuliani is ‘Russian agent’

