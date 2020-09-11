https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-see-laura-ingraham-exposes-truly-privileged-white-antifa-blm-rioters-new-york-city-video/

A rich college student was one of eight arrested in Black Lives Matter violence and rioting in Manhattan on Friday night.

The eight thugs were arrested after they bashed out windows at a local small business in Manhattan.

Clara Kraebber is a student at Rice University.

Two other arrested BLM rioters were from out of state from Oregon and Iowa.

This is outrageous.

But Clara is not alone.

Last night Laura Ingraham revealed seven privileged white Antifa rioters arrested in recent New York City rioting.

The New York Police Department released mugshots this week of several white privileged children arrested in the recent antifa-BLM rioting in the city.

