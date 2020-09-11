https://www.theblaze.com/news/naacp-911-remembrance-tweet-backlash

The NAACP on Friday morning — the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks against the United States — posted a tweet that stated, “Today we remember all the lives lost and families affected during the horrific incident that occurred in 2001.” It included a photo of the tribute lights in place of the fallen World Trade Center towers and a “NeverForget” hashtag.

How did commenters react?

As you might expect, pretty much all initial commenters were livid over the word “incident,” which they viewed as a way of skating around the fact that radical Islamic terrorists carried out the planned attack that took nearly 3,000 lives that morning.

Some of the responses:

“Is it really that hard to say terrorist attack?” one user asked.

“Why don’t you just tweet out #AllBuildingsMatter like the rest of these disgusting people?” another commenter asked.

“To the person who wrote this: Were you alive on that day? Do you remember watching the second plane hit and watching the towers fall?” another user wondered.

“You misspelled ‘terrorist attack,'” another commenter noted.

“F*** you! It was a terrorist attack!” another user said. “NAACP seems to be supporting terrorism with posts like this. Not surprised though.”

“Say it with us,” another commenter quipped. “It was a ᴛᴇʀʀᴏʀɪꜱᴛ ᴀᴛᴛᴀᴄᴋ.”

“Incidents aren’t on purpose,” another user observed. “This was something that was planned out and executed, murdering thousands of civilians in its wake.”

“INCIDENT???” another user exclaimed. “WTF did you just call an incident. 9/11/2001 was a TERRORIST ATTACK… PERIOD. How f***ing stupid of you to try to sugar coat that s**t. Just utterly disgusting. Clearly your asses already forgot!!”

A number of commenters likened the tweet’s wording to that of far-left U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who last year infamously characterized the events of 9/11 as “some people did something.”

“Oh yeah, that time some people did something?” a user inquired.

“9/11 was a terrorist attack and to use other words to describe it , especially ‘incident’ is every bit as bad as ‘some people did something.’ Nothing about 9/11 was of seemingly minor importance,” another user noted. “Horrible choice of wording.”

“What the hell is your problem?” another commenter asked. “It pains you that much to call the worst terrorist attack in history ‘an act of terror’? Your hatred for America is showing. Major ‘some people did something’ vibes. News flash: people of all races ran into the fire to save people of all races.”

“The incident that happened on December 7th 1941 where some people did stuff,” another user wrote.

