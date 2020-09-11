https://www.theblaze.com/news/nancy-pelosi-mother-earth-wildfires

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ascribed the cause of the destructive hurricanes and wildfires plaguing the nation to “mother Earth” being angered by the climate crisis.

Pelosi made the comments during an interview on MSNBC Thursday while speaking to anchor Joy Ann Reid.

“We have these fires in California and in the West, sixteen people have died in Washington, Oregon, and California including a firefighter and a one-year old baby,” she said.

“We, our firefighters have been so very very courageous. Now again we’re breaking records,” she continued.

“Mother Earth is angry, she’s telling us, whether she’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is, that the climate crisis is real and has an impact,” Pelosi said.

“I came over the weekend back to Washington and it was unhealthy and smoky, that was how they described the air then,” she explained. “Now, it has gotten much worse and I’m hearing regularly on the ongoing from my constituents about the concern they have about the fires and the air quality, the loss of life and over three million acres burned. That’s an historic number.”

Wildfires ravage the coast

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in order to prevent loss of life from the wildfires in the western states. Millions of acres have been scorched with thousands of buildings lost to the conflagration.

The first death attributed to the wildfires was reported in Washington when a family was severely burned as they tried to escape. The parents were hospitalized but their one-year-old boy died from the incident.

The El Dorado fire in Yucaipa, California, has burned through more than 13,000 acres of the San Bernardino National Forest after being accidentally sparked by a malfunctioning smoke machine at a gender reveal party, according to local officials.

