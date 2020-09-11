https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/nba-players-kneel-national-anthem-anniversary-9-11/

Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the US.

Approximately 3,000 Americans lost their lives on 9/11.

The overpaid athletes in the NBA have zero honor. They kneeled for the National Anthem on the anniversary of 9/11.

The NBA on Friday paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and the first responders.

However, the NBA players kneeled during the National Anthem.

Rough look for NBA players to kneel for the national anthem on the anniversary of 9/11. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2020

NBA players kneeled during the national anthem on the anniversary of 9/11. They couldn’t even stand to honor the heroes who sacrificed and died. It’s disgusting. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 12, 2020

Everyone knows why @nba kneels. On a day we remember the lives of the 2,996 lives lost, these guys kneel while a service member honors the flag with the anthem. I wish they would understand and know why #UnitedWeStand pic.twitter.com/YML7OWBr6n — Stand Strong (@HatchOnTheRise) September 11, 2020

Keep digging your own grave @nba and Adam Silver. Letting these entitled guys take a knee on #9/11. Be ashamed. Losing more and more viewers because of the constant disrespect. — Craig McCarty (@C_Mac23) September 12, 2020

