Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the US.

Approximately 3,000 Americans lost their lives on 9/11.

The overpaid athletes in the NBA have zero honor. They kneeled for the National Anthem on the anniversary of 9/11.

The NBA on Friday paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and the first responders.

However, the NBA players kneeled during the National Anthem.

