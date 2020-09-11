https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/09/here-are-the-original-9-11-newscasts-and-rare-new-yorkers-footage-of-the-twin-towers-being-attacked-and-falling/

On Sept. 11, 2001, the world’s deadliest terror attack claimed the lives of 2,977 people.

Here is a montage of the original newscasts as the nation reacts with confusion, then horror, as the Twin Towers come down, then resolve.

During the early parts of 9/11, Peter Jennings was the face of the day’s newscasts. At the time, he could be considered one of America’s most trusted news anchors.

Here is the original newscast from Peter Jennings as the world slowly realizes what is happening:

While Peter Jennings was on the news, New York’s first responders were on the ground when the towers collapsed. Thousands of people were in the towers, including first responders:

Regular New Yorkers and those across the river in New Jersey took their own videos.

Caroline Dries, an NYU student at the time, shot dramatic home video footage of the 9/11 tragedy. Her and her friends’ reactions are terrifying and really bring home the reaction of the nation:

Here is the South Tower collapsing from a New Yorker’s footage on the ground:

Horrifically, the fires and debris were so intense that people jumped out of the Twin Towers to their deaths (caution: this can be upsetting to watch):

9/11: Never forget.

Here is the timeline of events from that day:

– 8:46 a.m. ET – American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

– 9:03 a.m. ET – United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

– 9:37 a.m. ET – American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington.

– 9:59 a.m. ET – South tower of WTC collapses in approximately 10 seconds.

– 10:03 a.m. ET – United Airlines Flight 93 (traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco) crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

– 10:28 a.m. ET – North tower of WTC collapses. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both World Trade Center towers is 102 minutes.

