https://www.gingrich360.com/2020/09/kamala-harris-the-most-radical-vp-nominee-in-history/

by Newt Gingrich

Sen. Kamala Harris is the most radical person ever nominated for president or vice president by a major party. Because of Joe Biden’s frailty, her potential to become president is much greater than for most vice-presidential candidates.

Last month, Rasmussen Reports published a survey which indicted 59 percent of likely voters do not think Democratic Presidential Nominee Biden would finish his first term in office, if he is elected in November.

Even nearly half (49 percent) of Democrats who were asked thought Biden would bow out before four years was up. This is a remarkable statistic and makes the 2020 election even more unique and important, because it means nearly half of Democrats believe they will actually be electing the vice-presidential candidate rather than the top of the ticket. Historically, voters do not heavily consider the vice-presidential candidate when voting, but in 2020, Biden’s clear weakness makes it essential to give Harris much more scrutiny than would normally be warranted.

Of course, the liberal media constantly tries to pitch Biden as a moderate Democrat who could appeal to more people in the middle of the country. No doubt, the media will try to do the same with Harris – although it would be much more difficult.

I don’t want you to take my word for it or count on my judgement. That is why on Newt’s World, I captured some of Harris’s more radical positions – in her own words – so that Americans can hear directly from the senator how radical she is and keep that in mind as the November election approaches.

Harris, despite being a former prosecutor, has been incredibly supportive of efforts to defund police departments; to elect radical, pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors who simply refuse to prosecute laws against criminals; and to sow chaos in American cities.

On ABC Good Morning on June 9, Harris said she fully supported Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s decision to cut $150 million from policing to boost health and youth training programs, saying “I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he’s done.” Importantly, Harris said this on the same day that the local CBS affiliate reported crime in the City of Angels was up 250 percent in the first week of June.

In May of 2017, she tweeted her support for Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner saying, “progressive prosecutors are key to criminal justice reform like rolling back mass incarceration and ending cash bail.” And she has supported a slew of other pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors in Chicago, Milwaukee, and elsewhere who have decided to stop prosecuting theft, public drug-use, and other so-called quality of life crimes in the name of social justice.

Further, on June 18, Harris almost gleefully told Late Show host Stephen Colbert that the chaos happening in cities across the county “[is] not going to stop before election day in November and they’re not going to stop after election day. And that should be, everyone should take note of that on both levels that they are not going to let up and they should not.”

But Harris’ radical views on crime and public safety are only the tip of the left–wing radical iceberg. Over her years as California’s top prosecutor and later one of the state’s US Senators, Harris has made many more radical statements – and supported many more radical ideas.

On immigration, she would decriminalize illegal border crossings and offer free health care to every person in the country illegally.

On the environment, she would pass the destructive Green New Deal, ban all fracking, and decimate the American fossil fuel industry. She is so adamant on these issues, she would even ban plastic straws.

But you need not take my word for it. On my latest episode of Newt’s World, we have found a large number of examples of Harris explaining these positions in her own words.

This is important, because anyone who votes for the Biden-Harris ticket will not be voting for moderation or anything close to center. If more than half of likely voters are right, a vote for President Biden is really a vote for President Harris.

That would be a vote for a dramatically more radical, dangerous America.

Related Podcast

Newt’s Latest Articles:

America’s Fight: Civilization vs. Anarchy The new, greater sophistication of the anti-American left has created a guerrilla war movement across America. Those of us who believe in civilization and the rule of law simply must win, or America as we know it will cease to exist. Democrats are the Lion King Party In city after city, we are watching liberal Democratic city governments fail in their first duty – to protect their fellow citizens. President Trump Sets the Stage for the Big Choice As someone who said throughout 2016 that Donald Trump would win, I am confident after these two weeks that if everyone who is for him turns out to vote, President Trump will win by an amazing margin. At the same time, Mitch McConnell will gain seats in the US Senate, and we will be addressing Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January.

Newt’s Latest Podcasts:

Newt’s World Episode 122: Kamala Harris – In Her Own Words Democratic vice-presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, is more left leaning than Joe Biden and more liberal, almost radical, than any of us realize. But her beliefs are clear in her statements. Hear what she has to say in her own words. Newt’s World Episode 121: Bill O’Reilly on Killing Crazy Horse Native Americans and settlers clashed in bloody battles across the United States for 78 years, from 1812 to 1890. We’ve heard of Cochise, Crazy Horse, Geronimo and Sitting Bull but we don’t know the full story. Bill O’Reilly’s ninth book in the Killing series is gripping journey through the clashes in the American West. Killing Crazy Horse: The Most Merciless Indian Wars in America. Newt’s guest is Bill O’Reilly. Newt’s World Episode 120: COVID-19 Vaccine Scientists are racing to create a vaccine for COVID-19 in less than one year. Cambridge, Massachusetts based biotechnology company, Moderna, Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have co-developed the vaccine known as mRNA-1273, which is now in Phase 3 clinical trials with 30,000 adult volunteers. For an update on the phase 3 trials, Newt is joined by Dr. Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna.

Order Newt’s Latest Book:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

