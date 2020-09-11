https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/nfl-fans-appear-boo-players-protests/

(FOX NEWS) — NFL fans who were able to attend the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans to start the 2020 season on Thursday appeared to boo the teams’ moment of unity at midfield prior to the coin toss.

Both teams lined up in the middle of the field after the national anthem and locked arms briefly before shaking hands to get ready for the coin toss. Fans on social media noticed that the limited number of fans who were in attendance appeared to let their own voices be heard during the moment.

Those watching through the prism of social media were apparently bewildered by the reaction.

