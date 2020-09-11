https://hannity.com/media-room/not-a-joke-pelosi-blames-fires-started-by-pyrotechnic-device-on-climate-crisis-says-earth-angry/

Gore’s message on climate-change left millions of Americans scratching their heads over the last several months, with the former VP struggling to explain the bitter-cold winter temperatures that slammed the majority of the US in January.

Gore slammed the President during a recent interview, saying “My only message would be resign. I don’t think he’s prepared to listen to advice about the importance of clean air and clean water.”

Former Vice President and climate-change crusader Al Gore called for President Trump’s immediate resignation this week; saying the Commander-in-Chief should step down over his failure to address global warming.

BRAIN FREEZE: Kamala Harris Struggles to Name a Single ‘WIN’ During Her Time in the Senate

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.13.18

Ultra-liberal legislator Kamala Harris raised eyebrows throughout Washington over the weekend; struggling to name a single “win” during her 18-months in the United States Senate.

Harris was giving an interview with the “Call Your Girlfriend” podcast when she was asked by host Aminatou Sow to name her biggest victory while serving as a US Senator.

“We’re wondering, maybe, if you could talk about what at this point you consider your biggest win, or the thing that when you’re like ‘Wow, when I look back at those 18 months, this is the thing that I want top of the resume,” Sow said.

“I’ll tell you, one of the things that I think, for me, is most important is the role that I serve on the various committees that I’m on, which are oversight committees,” Harris said. “Let’s be clear. Those committees exist to watch and question what is going on with our government, the United States government.

Listen to Harris’ revealing comments above.