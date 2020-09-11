https://babylonbee.com/news/oh-no-the-president-visited-san-francisco-and-now-no-one-can-find-him/
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Oh no! The president visited San Francisco to offer aid and maybe make fun of the Democrat politicians running the state a little bit. But as soon as he stepped off Air Force One, Secret Service lost their visual on him, his soft, persimmon-hued skin blending in perfectly with the fiery hellscape around him.
