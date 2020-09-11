https://www.rightjournalism.com/old-phone-interview-of-donald-trump-from-9-11-2001-re-surface-and-sparks-more-controversy/

On September 11, 2001, two planes were flown into the famous twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. 19 terrorists associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. The third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, DC, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Over 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The 9/11 attack triggered major US initiatives to combat terrorism.

19 years ago at 8.45 am on a Tuesday morning, an American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north of the World Trade Centre. The 80th floor of the 110-story skyscraper was left burning and thousands of people lost their lives. Hundreds of people got trapped on the higher floors. 18 minutes later, a second Boeing 767 -United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of WTC and burnt a hole on the 60th floor.

9/11 attack was reportedly financed by the al-Qaeda terrorist organization of Saudi fugitive Osama bin Laden.

But Donald Trump had something more to add back in 2001. In an old interview from 9/11/2001 the real-estate mogul Donald Trump was asked about the attacks from a local TV station during a phone interview, he said that there has to be something more than just fuel, he claimed that there was probably some sort of explosives because the World Trade Centre would never collapse from the hits of the planes only. He said that he talked with the man who constructed the building

Last year during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Trump said that he knows who was behind the al-Qaeda terror attacks on the US in September 2001 and added that “Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Centre”.

“It was not Iraq,” the president told ABC News. “It were other people. And I think I know who the other people were. And you might also.”

President Trump has made several controversial remarks about the attacks on the Twin Towers.

During a Republican primary debate, the then-candidate blamed Bill Clinton and George Bush for not killing Osama bin Laden.

He said: “The World Trade Centre came down because Bill Clinton didn’t kill Osama bin Laden when he had the chance to kill him. And George Bush… by the way, George Bush had the chance, also, and he didn’t listen to the advice of his CIA.”

After the attacks, Mr. Trump claimed ”thousands and thousands of people were cheering” the day the towers fell and later added that the cheers came from areas of New Jersey with “large Arab populations”.

