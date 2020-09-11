https://www.dailywire.com/news/on-anniversary-of-9-11-attacks-leftists-trend-hashtag-allbuildingsmatter-social-media-blasts-them

On Friday, the 19th anniversary of the horrific day when nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered in attacks by Islamic terrorists who flew hijacked planes into the 110-story North and South Towers of the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan, triggering them to collapse into fiery debris, leftists started a hashtag called #AllBuildingsMatter on Twitter mocking the hashtag #AllLivesMatter.

“On Friday morning, the phrase went viral as a hashtag on Twitter — with only #NeverForget trending higher in the US — sparking outrage by again comparing the horror of the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11 to civil rights protests,” The New York Post reported.

On Wednesday, ABC7 New York reported that even 19 years later, more names had been aded to the list of victims of the attacks: “The FDNY added the names of 27 department members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall in a closed ceremony at FDNY Headquarters.”

Some of the numerous examples of those supporting #AllBuildingsMatter included:

To the entire miracle whip posse being all solemn and somber today and tweeting #NeverForget… remember that the next time you feel like telling Black people to “FORGET ABOUT” or “GET OVER” slavery, lynching, brutalization, dehumanization, and oppression. #AllBuildingsMatter — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 11, 2020

Not going to lie. The #AllLivesMatter clowns getting upset about #AllBuildingsMatter is funny as fuck. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 11, 2020

Using the hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter on September 11th to highlight the absurdity of the phrase all lives matter is brilliant. Young activists didn’t let today be just another day. They used today to challenge our society to think about how we be better. Bravo. — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) September 11, 2020

As everyone knows, the World Trade Center, where 2,606 of the victims of 9/11 died, was not the only target for the Islamic terrorists; they also hijacked another plane that crashed into the Pentagon, where 125 Pentagon workers were killed, and another, United 93, that was targeted for the Capitol in Washington D.C., according to the terrorist leadership. United 93, which the terrorists hijacked in order to attack Washington D.C., crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after brave passengers fought back against the terrorists.

A total of 411 emergency workers died attempting to rescue people and fight fires. The New York Police Department lost 23 officers, and 343 members of the New York City Fire Department died as a result of the attacks.

Reports indicated hijackers stabbed and killed pilots, flight attendants, and passengers.

Social media blistered the leftists for using the hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter on the anniversary of 9/11:

Imagine how big of a douche you have to be to tweet #AllBuildingsMatter today. But it is a good thing. I want Americans to see what the supporters of the Democrat Party and Joe Biden are. They need to see. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 11, 2020

The number two trend in the country is #AllBuildingsMatter. Twitter is allowing this to trend with only 4,400 tweets but suppressed the #CancelNetflix hashtag. We are dealing with evil. pic.twitter.com/l909FYayWd — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) September 11, 2020

I wake up on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 and Twitter’s number two trending hashtag is #AllBuildingsMatter. I have never been more disgusted in my life. — Douglas Tuman (@ElectTuman) September 11, 2020

The radical left is commemorating 9/11 by using the hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter. These people hate America. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) September 11, 2020

If #AllBuildingsMatter does that include the thousands that BLM has looted & burned down, you anti-American people posting that hashtag? — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 11, 2020

Last year on the anniversary of September 11, after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had seemingly dismissed the 9/11 attacks by remarking, “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something …”, Nicholas Haros Jr., who lost his mother in the 9/11 attacks, spoke at a 9/11 memorial and offered this rebuttal:

Good morning, brothers and sisters in good faith — listen, some people did something. Some people did something, said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota … today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom. Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists, members of al-Qaeda, killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear? But as to whom, I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked, and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked. That’s what some people did. Got that now? We are here today, congresswoman, to tell you and the Squad just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them please. American patriotism in your position demands it.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

