http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dMV9bx6rjv0/

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain by stating she hopes the agreement and other peace agreements will help the region, and “good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increased.”

Pelosi said, “Well, hopefully, they will [be] beneficial to the region. We’ve been waiting for a very long time for the president’s proposal for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement that honored the two-state solution. It was coming in two weeks. It was coming in two months. It was coming in six months. It still hasn’t come in any way that has brought peace. So, good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increased.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

