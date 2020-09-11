https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-nominated-second-nobel-peace-prize-swedish-lawmaker-historic-kosova-serbia-peace-agreement/

President Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday.

It should have happened years ago.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after Trump successfully accomplished a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Friday President Trump again was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time by Magnus Jacobsson for his historic Kosovo-Serbia Peace Agreement.

Magnus Jacobsson: I have today nominated the United States :s administration and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.

Magnus Jacobsson is the Second Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee in the Swedish Parliamant (Riksdag).

I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace. pic.twitter.com/XuhkLbHZAV — Magnus Jacobsson (@magnusjacobsson) September 11, 2020

“Peace is The Prize” – President Trump Negotiates Beginning of Historic Cooperation Between Serbia and Kosovo… https://t.co/llvJuWaF4i — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 4, 2020

On Wednesday we posted a partial list of President Trump’s many historic foreign policy triumphs.

Here is that list again.

During his tenure President Trump has:

** Despite President Obama saying that ISIS will be around for a generation, these murderers and terrorists in the Middle East were decimated over the President’s first year in office. Both Syria and Iraq declared victory over ISIS and due to President Trump’s resolve, less than 1,000 ISIS fighters remained two years later

** Met with the Pope, leaders of 50 Muslim countries and Israeli and European leaders in his first trip abroad. He demanded that the Muslim leaders remove radicals from their countries.

** Refused sending Pakistan security assistance in the millions due to the Pakistani’s harboring terrorists

** Stopped an Obama last minute $221 million transfer to Palestine and cut aid to Palestinians in half.

** Became the first US President and foreign leader to dine in China’s Forbidden City since the founding of modern China.

** Exposed North Korean tyrant Kim Jong UN and his weak regime. Held peace talks with the Communist tyrant and became the first US President to step foot in North Korea

** Took on China and its limitless ambitions for global dominance

** Exposed China’s dangerous and unchecked industrial scale espionage apparatus in the West

** Eliminated the ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi

** Withdrew from Iran deal and immediately began the process of re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted or waived

** Eliminated notorious Iranian terror leader Qasam Suleimani

** Imposed strong sanctions on Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro and his inner circle

** Strengthened NATO and held its members accountable

** Took on Russian oil dominance in Europe

** Made US an energy exporter and diminished its reliance on foreign energy

** Moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

** Created new Cuba policy that enhanced compliance with U.S. law and held the Cuban regime accountable for political oppression and human rights abuses

** Withdrew US troops from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan

** Brokered deal between Taliban and Afghan officials

** Brokered historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

** Brokered historic peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia

** Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

