https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-2-points-north-carolina-25-percent-black-vote/

President Trump is up two points on Joe Biden in North Carolina in the latest Rasmusses poll.

Trump has 25 percent of the black vote in the state over “You ain’t black!” Joe Biden.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

President Trump holds a two point lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state of North Carolina. TRENDING: Leftist Mob Swarms and Violently Attacks Kaitlin Bennett at University of Central Florida (VIDEO) A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of Likely Voters in the Tar Heel State finds Trump with 48% support to Biden’s 46%. Three percent (3%) favor some other candidate, and another three percent (3%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

