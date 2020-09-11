https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/pure-evil-portland-dentist-warns-followers-antifa-committing-fire-terrorism-oregon/

On Wednesday evening a Washington man named Jeffrey Acord called 911 to report a fire on the side of SR-167 near Pallyup, Washington.

After calling the police, Mr. Acord then set to live streaming himself to his Facebook Page. The video was later posted to YouTube. During the video you can see the police question Acord and after a period of time, the video ends as they arrest him for Reckless Burning 2nd Degree.

Jeff Acord was seen with a lighter in his hand walking on the highway earlier in the day in Sumner. According to Q13FOX — The Sumner Grade Fire in Sumner and Bonney Lake has burned more than 800 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

He was later arrested for setting the fire.

He was live-streaming on Facebook when he was arrested!

Pierce County has a great team of law enforcement in this county serving all citizens in our county from many different agencies. We are happy to be a part of the team! This was a great arrest today! @wspd1pio @FifePD #proudofblue https://t.co/wj0PeUutdr — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) September 10, 2020

This may not have been an isolated event.

An Oregon dentist posted video warning her followers that her friends are seeing Antifa terrorists lighting fires in Oregon!

The_Dentist_Off_Main reported.

A DENTIST FROM PORTLAND, OREGON. PLEASE WATCH, share, go to her IG, record her story for yourself, whatever you need to do. Please spread the truth!!!! pic.twitter.com/JsSc96pPaA — jenny (@motherrunner85) September 11, 2020

The demons are out starting fires in Oregon.



