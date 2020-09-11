https://thegreggjarrett.com/susan-rice-lied-about-benghazi-she-also-lied-under-oath-about-knowledge-of-fbis-russia-collusion-investigation/

ormer National Security Adviser Susan Rice swore under oath she was never told about an FBI investigation looking into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign while serving under President Obama. However, Real Clear Investigations writes it’s a claim “that until now has escaped scrutiny.” We know this because former FBI Director James Comey testified Rice was in the meeting when he told President Obama about the FBI operation Crossfire Hurricane.

RCI notes that Rice is currently one of the top potential picks for vice president to be on the ticket with Biden. However, her “contradiction could lead to charges that Rice lied to Congress about a topic still of intense interest to investigators: How actively involved in the effort to spy on the Trump campaign was the inner circle of the Obama White House, including the president himself?” writes RCI.

Could this realization hurt Rice’s chances for veep? Lying in order to damage Trump is generally a positive for Democrats so likely it won’t damage her. Even the mainstream media undoubtedly won’t give it the attention it merits. Nonetheless, Real Clear Investigations is doing its best to educate the public.

“Rice earned a reputation for shading the truth after the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya,” writes RCI. “She was famously dispatched to five different Sunday morning news shows to repeat false talking points: that the mob that killed four Americans – including Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens – was merely reacting to an obscure YouTube video mocking Islam” RCI reminds us.

Rice’s testimony on the Trump-Russia collusion took place two years before Michael Horowitz’s inspector general report for the Justice Department was released. Horowitz’s report was on the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, which included testimony from Comey. It is in Comey’s testimony we learn “the Obama team knew about the FBI’s investigation from nearly the start, and in detail.” The Horowitz report states:

When we asked Comey about meetings with the White House concerning Crossfire Hurricane, he said that although he did not brief the White House about the investigation, he did mention to President Obama and others at a meeting in the Situation Room that the FBI was trying to determine whether any U.S. person had worked with the Russians in their efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election…

Comey said he thought it was important that the President know the nature of the FBI’s efforts without providing any specifics. Comey said although he did not recall exactly what he said, he may have said there were four individuals with ‘some association or connection to the Trump campaign.’ Comey stated that after he provided this information, no one at the meeting responded or followed up with any questions. Comey did not recall specifically when this meeting took place but believed it may have been in August 2016.”

Real Clear Investigations points out that Comey may not have considered it an official “briefing” but that does not mean the information was not shared. In the report’s footnotes, the inspector general lists the individuals present at the meeting, which Comey provided to Horowitz. Footnote 194 states “President Obama was there, as well as his chief of staff, Dennis McDonough; also present were James Clapper, John Brennan, Michael Rogers and Susan Rice.

In conclusion, RCI lays out clearly: Comey told Rice “about Crossfire Hurricane within weeks of the investigation’s launch. Yet she told the House Intelligence Committee under oath that ‘I think it’s important for everybody to understand: We were not informed by Director Comey or the Attorney General that there was an active investigation of anybody in the Trump orbit.”

