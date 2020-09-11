https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/reported-anti-trump-prosecutor-nora-dannehy-resigns-durham-probe/

Nora Dannehy, a former career federal prosecutor who was asked by her old boss U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham to return to government service to work on the probe of the Trump-Russia hoax investigation abuses by the Obama administration and the Deep State, has resigned, reportedly over concerns the investigation is facing pressure over the upcoming presidential election from Attorney General William Barr.

Dannehy’s resignation was reported by the Hartford Courant. The Courant reported colleagues of Dannehy said she is not a supporter of President Trump.

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the U.S. Justice Department probe – at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done, colleagues said. TRENDING: Leftist Mob Swarms and Violently Attacks Kaitlin Bennett at University of Central Florida (VIDEO) Dannehy, a highly regarded prosecutor who has worked with or for Durham for decades, informed colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Haven of her resignation from the Department of Justice by email Thursday evening. The short email was a brief farewell message and said nothing about political pressure, her work for Durham or what the Durham team has produced, according to people who received it… …Dannehy is a career prosecutor who worked closely with Durham before leaving the U.S. Attorney’s office about a decade ago for a corporate position in the defense industry. Durham persuaded her to return to the justice department and, within weeks, join his team in Washington in the spring of 2019. Colleagues said Dannehy is not a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr – who appointed Durham – to produce results before the election. They said she has been considering resignation for weeks, conflicted by loyalty to Durham and concern about politics…

NBC News confirmed Dannehy’s resignation with the DOJ:

NBC News: A spokesperson confirms that Nora Dannehy has resigned from the Justice Department, but did not provide a reason for her departure. The Hartford Courant reports that she resigned because she felt pressure from AG William Barr for results in the Durham investigation. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 11, 2020

Barr spoke about the Durham probe in an interview with NBC news reporter Pete Williams on Wednesday, saying there “could be” more indictments beyond the one guilty plea so far by former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith. Barr repeatedly declined to comment on the timing of the Durham investigation and whether a report or interim report would be released before the November election. (YouTube video cued to Durham Q and A):

[embedded content]

