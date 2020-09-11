https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cool-ronald-reagan-clip/

Posted by Kane on September 11, 2020 12:16 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Leave a Reply

  Subscribe  


newest
oldest
most voted

yorkyboi

and that is why he was always called The great communicator ….

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply

September 11, 2020 3:45 am

Sadiecat

I so loved being able to cast my first ever vote for MR. Ronal Reagan!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply

September 11, 2020 7:00 am

Nancy McLellan

Nancy McLellan

I miss him

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply

September 11, 2020 7:43 am

Steve

What a STUD

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

September 11, 2020 9:12 am

bayazet

We need him now more than ever.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

September 11, 2020 9:53 am

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...