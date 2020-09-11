https://hannity.com/media-room/save-up-to-59-on-this-streaming-service-that-helps-you-destress-and-fall-asleep-faster/

BUCKLE UP: Biden Campaign Agrees to 3 Debates with President Trump Before 2020 Election

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.23.20

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign agreed to three scheduled debates with Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 race for the White House; setting the stage for a series of events that could have a major impact on who wins the Oval Office.

“Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon penned a letter, obtained by Fox News, to the Commission on Presidential Debates outlining the campaign’s expectations for the debate schedule this fall,” reports Fox News.

“While I know no formal debate invitation will be issued to Joe Biden or Donald Trump until after the Party Conventions and the CPD’s invitation process, I wanted to set forth our views on how the Commission should proceed with planning for the fall debates,” Dillon wrote.

“First, once formally invited, Vice President Biden will accept and participate in the Commission’s planned Presidential candidates’ debates for September 29, October 15, and October 22; his running mate will participate in the Vice Presidential candidates’ debate set for October 7,” she wrote. “We hope that President Trump and Vice President Pence will similarly indicate their willingness to participate.”

She added: “Joe Biden looks forward to facing Donald Trump in a multi-debate series that the American people have come to expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump would not break that tradition or make excuses for a refusal to participate.”

Read the full report at Fox News.